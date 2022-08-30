While Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson celebrated turning 17 on Sunday, August 28, alongside her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, and her sisters, her mother, Mama June Shannon, has apologized to her daughter for not being there for her.

“I am very proud of [you] with everything … graduating high school which [is] a big deal. I know I have put [you] through a lot and I’m sorry,” she allegedly wrote to Alana in a text obtained by TMZ.

“I know I’m not perfect by no means but I’m trying my best,” June continued, adding, “I know there is ALOT to be worked and work through, but I have confidence that [we] will.” The outlet reported that Alana responded by thanking her for the message and assuring her mom she loves her as well.

In Touch reached out to Mama June and Alana for comment.

Alana has been living with her older sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird (née Shannon) and her husband, Josh Efird, ever since March 2019 when June was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Lauryn won sole custody of her younger sibling in July 2022 after a months-long court battle. In May, June celebrated 29 months of sobriety, after avoiding prison following her arrest by agreeing to perform 100 hours of community service.

The former Toddlers and Tiaras star was surrounded by love on her birthday, as she celebrated with dinner at the Juicy Crab restaurant in Georgia. She was joined by Lauryn, 22, Josh, 26, their four young children and Alana’s other sister Jessica Shannon, 25, as well as her boyfriend of 18 months, Dralin, 20.

Alana posed outside the eatery with Dralin for photos as they kissed and looked so happy together. She was also seen smiling while sitting next to her beau and her family inside the restaurant while waiting for their meals to arrive.

The former TLC star might be undergoing weight loss surgery sometime in the coming days after revealing in July that she was considering traveling to New York to have an endoscopic sleeve procedure done after she turned 17. “I just think I don’t have motivation, and I feel like the surgery would be, like, probably the easiest way to just, like, lose it fast,” she told Entertainment Tonight in July, hoping to lose 100 pounds and get within the 145-pound range.

But Alana said that she wasn’t completely sold on going under the knife, adding, “I just wanna make sure that this is actually something I wanna do before I just go and do it. I wanna make sure that it’s, like, not something that’s, like, gonna kill me.”