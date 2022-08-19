Jessica Shannon has a new girlfriend! Mama June‘s reclusive daughter posed for new photos kissing Shyann McCant, as details about their relationship are coming to light.

It’s unclear when Jessica, 25, and Shyann, 19, began dating, but the two were together as of Memorial Day 2022. Jessica shared an Instagram photo alongside a smiling Shyann as the two posed for a selfie. The WE tv star’s caption only included red and blue hearts and Jessica wrote, “Memorial Day. Remember and honor” across the snapshot of the ladies, who were both wearing tank tops and looking summer ready.

Courtesy of Jessica Shannon/Instagram

In the new photos of the couple, Jessica and Shyann passionately locked lips in a kiss, while also lovingly held hands while walking together.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot alum gave fans an update on her life in a July 4 Instagram video montage showing photos of her from over the past year that she pulled from her various social media accounts. She wrote in the caption, “You can’t master your entire life in one day. Master the day. And the keep doing it EVERY day.” The reality star shared a photo from her Memorial Day weekend, but that one didn’t include Shyann.

Jessica rose to fame on her little sister Alana Thompson‘s realty show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Nicknamed “Chubbs,” she’s June Shannon’s second oldest child behind Anna Cardwell. Jessica’s father is June’s former partner Michael Anthony Ford.

She underwent a full body makeover costing more than $80,000 in March 2020, flying from Georgia to Beverly Hills to have weight loss surgery, liposuction, a tummy tuck and veneers.

“It’s been life changing. I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Jessica told Hollywoodlife.com about the procedures in April of that year, as she had already lost quite a bit of weight in the five weeks post-surgery. Jessica weighed 246 pounds before having the work done.

“The thing that bothered me the most about myself [was] my stomach. I never liked it,” she explained, adding, “I didn’t like how big it was and how it hung … Me and my sister would go out and do something and I would change fix, six times, because I felt like I couldn’t find something that actually looked decent on me, or I turned around because I [thought] somebody was judging me.”

Jessica went on a strict diet to continue her weight loss that included, “yogurt or some fruit in the morning. For lunch, it’s a smoothie or soup. Dinner is basically the same,” she told the site. But in the end, it was worth it, as Jessica revealed, “I’m more confident in myself. I’ll go and wear a tight-fitting shirt or something super cute and not have to worry about my stomach bulging out,” adding, “I really enjoy the way that I’m turning out to be.”