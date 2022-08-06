She’s growing up. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird shared a glimpse at Alana’s senior year photos.

“Senior year!!” the 16-year-old captioned an Instagram carousel post on Friday, August 5, featuring shots of the professional pictures taken for her yearbook, in addition to separate shots of her rocking a black sweater that read “Senior” in pink letters.

Shortly after Honey posted the images, Pumpkin, 22, shared the various photos of Honey wearing a yellow graduation cap and gown.

“Today my not so little sister had senior pictures done [sic],” Lauryn captioned her post that day. “I’m so proud of how far you’ve come against all odds that have been thrown at you. Here to Alana’s last year of high school. Excuse me while I ugly cry LOL. We love our lana @honeybooboo [sic].”

Honey’s stunning senior year portraits came just two weeks after news broke that she will undergo weight loss surgery in New York City after her 17th birthday, which is on August 28. The high school student will receive a suture sculpt endoscopy sleeve from weight loss doctor Steven Batash in Queens, according to TMZ. The procedure reportedly can cost up to $13,000.

On July 20, the Toddlers & Tiaras alum opened up about the surgery to Entertainment Tonight, noting that it was “still in the works” and explained why she wasn’t quite ready to receive it at the time.

“I just wanna make sure that this is actually something I wanna do before I just go and do it,” she told the outlet that day. “I wanna make sure that it’s, like, not something that’s, like, gonna kill me. And I just wanna make sure it’s something I actually wanna do before I go and do it.”

Honey also admitted that she wanted the weight loss process to go faster rather than just stick to traditional tactics, such as workouts and dieting.

“I know for a fact I could get in the gym, and I know for a fact I could diet, and I know for a fact I can do this to lose my weight,” Alana continued. “I will say I’ve tried, but the one thing with me is I have no motivation. I have no motivation to just keep going to the gym every day. I have no motivation to keep eating healthy because, like, I’m gonna eat what I think is good. I’m not [gonna] sit there and force myself to eat no Caesar salad because I think it’s healthy. No. I’m gonna eat what I think’s good. So, I just think I don’t have motivation, and I feel like the surgery would be, like, probably the easiest way to just, like, lose it fast.”