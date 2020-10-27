Keeping busy. Mady Gosselin documented her “rainy day” at college amid drama surrounding dad Jon Gosselin.

“Reading a borrowed copy of Twilight (for the first time) while listening to the movie soundtrack on a rainy day,” the 20-year-old wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 26. “Try it sometime, [you] won’t regret it.”

The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star then shared several photos, one of which appeared to be with a friend.

The snaps came hours after the teen showed off her cute college dorm room on social media. “Rare aesthetic: Messy sophomore dorm room in a city that rarely sees the sun.”

Mady has been active online amid her father’s physical abuse allegations. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Mady’s brother Collin Gosselin, 16, alleged his dad “beat” him. “My dad is a liar. Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding,” the caption allegedly read. “He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar.”

Since then, Kate Gosselin has spoken out about her ex-husband, calling him a “violent and abusive person,” allegations which Jon strongly denied.

“Jon Gosselin is a loving father who has never abused his son. He has done nothing but parent his children and attempt to stay out of the public eye for years,” Jon’s rep told In Touch. “The recent allegations were deemed unfounded by the police department and CYS within 24 hours. Kate’s malicious statements are libelous and if her false accusations of abuse continue, legal action will be taken.”

The County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child and Youth Services notified Kate, 45, of the alleged incident that took place in September and didn’t hold back her anger.

“You do not punch and kick your children. You do not kick a child,” the Kate Plus Date alum — who shares twins Mady and Cara and sextuplets Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin with her ex — told People. “I don’t want to hear any excuses from anyone, not from his father, not from local law enforcement, not from court personnel whose job is supposedly to ensure the best interests of my children. There is a child abuse law, PA 23, section 8i states that doing any of the following, regardless of whether it causes injury, is child abuse, and first on that list is kicking. Period.” She added of the father of her children, whom she split from in 2009, “I don’t want my children around [Jon]. Enough is enough.”

These days, Mady is focusing on college and is “trying to stay out” of the turmoil surrounding her loved ones, a source exclusively told In Touch, revealing school is “her priority.”

“Mady keeps her distance from her dad,” the source continued. “She loves Jon because he’s her dad, but she supports her mom one hundred percent. She’s in school and moving forward,” they added. “Mady loves her dysfunctional family no matter what, she just hopes Collin is safe and there’s mutual respect there.”

No charges have been filed.

