Family time! Mady Gosselin shared a TikTok video with her siblings after they recently relocated to North Carolina.

The clip appeared to be taken in the 21-year-old’s dorm room. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star attends Syracuse University in New York while her twin sister Cara goes to Fordham University.

“Family bonding but everyone is on my bed and there’s no room for me,” Mady captioned the video. “#plutodreamlight pluto ambassador! use code ‘MADELYN’ for 20% ur purchase @plutodreamlight. (:” She added, “I set up the Pluto projector in my room and now my siblings won’t leave.” Although it’s unclear who visited her, Aaden appeared to be laying on the bed.

@madygosselin family bonding but everyone is on my bed and there’s no room for me. #plutodreamlight pluto ambassador! use code ‘MADELYN’ for 20% ur purchase @plutodreamlight (: ♬ original sound – madelyn

The sibling session comes on the heels of the family’s move to North Carolina. Mom Kate Gosselin relocated to the southern state from Pennsylvania for a fresh start. While Hannah and Collin live with their father Jon Gosselin, Aaden, Leah, Alexis and Joel joined their mother.

Kate, 46, put the home she once shared with Jon, 44, up for sale in 2020 amid financial troubles. She won the house in their nasty 2009 divorce and lived comfortably in the abode for years. However, a source exclusively revealed the reality TV alum was living above her means.

“She’s not working, so there are no checks coming in,” the source explained. “It costs a lot of money to care for the kids and the lifestyle she’s been accustomed to. Having a hit TV show had a lot of perks. Things have definitely changed. That’s why she’s looking to sell her home.”

These days, Kate works as a nurse in the city of Troutman. The mom of eight earned a “multi-state” license from the North Carolina Board of Nursing on June 30, 2021, and it reportedly expires on March 31, 2023. Though it’s unclear if she’s worked her way out of debt, the average yearly salary for a Registered Nurse [R.N.] in the state of North Carolina is $50,955 or more a year, according to Zip Recruiter.

As for Mady? A separate source told In Touch the student is “trying to stay out” of the turmoil surrounding her loved ones and that school is “her priority.” She “keeps her distance from her dad. She loves Jon because he’s her dad, but she supports her mom one hundred percent,” the insider divulged. “She’s in school and moving forward.”