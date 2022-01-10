Kate Gosselin’s Waterfront North Carolina Home Is Sprawling, Has a Private Pier and More: Take a Tour

This is considered downsizing? Former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin moved to North Carolina due to financial “issues,” a source told In Touch, but you wouldn’t have guessed it based on her new waterfront home.

“Kate had been living a relatively normal life in Pennsylvania for years after her reality show fame began to fizzle out,” an insider previously told In Touch regarding TLC cutting ties with the Kate Plus 8 star, 46. “Finances were always an issue, though. Kate had been living way above her means for years.”

Kate relocated from Pennsylvania to Troutman, North Carolina, with children Aaden, Alexis, Joel and Leah, 17. Kate’s ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, has custody of the remaining sextuplets, Collin and Hannah. The former couple’s eldest children, twins Mady and Cara, 21, are currently attending Syracuse University and Fordham University, respectfully, in New York State. Mady and Cara live with their mother while on breaks from college.

The mom of eight originally purchased the $1.1 million Wernersville, Pennsylvania, home 12 years ago, while she was still with her former husband. In October 2020, however, she put the mansion up for sale. The sprawling 7,591-square-foot home, which sits on 23 acres of private land, boasted six beds, seven bathrooms and top-of-the-line amenities, such as three ovens, two dishwashers and a saltwater pool.

“The move just made sense, and it’s a better way of life for her and the kids now,” the insider added. “The younger four will be in college this year. Kate didn’t need to keep their gigantic home in [Wernersville, Pennsylvania.]”

However, Kate’s new home doesn’t seem like a major trade-off from her previous one.

In Touch confirmed that the family currently resides in a one-level waterfront property that features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a private pier and dock for a boat, a pool, a hot tub and an extended garage.

According to online records obtained by In Touch, Kate purchased the North Carolina home in April 2018.

Kate left reality TV stardom for a simpler life in North Carolina. In September 2021, Kate obtained a “multi-state license” from the North Carolina Board of Nursing. Prior to becoming famous on reality TV, the matriarch was a labor and delivery nurse at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center in Pennsylvania. The former Celebrity Apprentice contestant hasn’t appeared on TV since 2019.

To see pictures of Kate’s gorgeous lakefront home, keep scrolling.