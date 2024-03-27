Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff revealed that their daughter, Lilah, has been diagnosed with sleep apnea after she participated in a sleep study.

“Lilah’s test came back, and she has a moderate form of sleep apnea,” Zach, 33, explained during the Tuesday, March 26, episode.

“Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. If you snore loudly and feel tired even after a full night’s sleep, you might have sleep apnea,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Tori, 32, added that Lilah, 4, will likely need to have her tonsils removed. “Then supposedly after that, the apnea goes away,” she explained.

The couple – who are also parents to sons Jackson, 6, and Josiah, 22 months – explained why Liliah was participating in a sleep study earlier in the episode. “People with Dwarfism, I think a sleep study is just recommended to make sure that there’s not obstructed sleep apnea,” Tori said.

“I think it’s also to make sure that she is safe when put under anesthesia,” Zach continued. “Our airways are built slightly differently than other people, and there is maybe a higher threat of, you know, maybe something going wrong.”

Both Zach and Tori admitted they were worried about how Lilah would handle the study, while the soccer coach predicted that the experience wouldn’t go well.

“She gets it in her head, and then she gets scared, and then she has a hard time recovering,” Zach explained about his only daughter. However, he added that they tried to prepare Lilah for the study by telling her they were going to the hospital and a nurse would cover her in stickers.

Despite going into the experience with concerns, both Tori and Zach were pleasantly surprised by how well Lilah did. “She didn’t pull out her air thing once … the nurse never had to come in because she yanked something,” he shared.

Tori and Zach shared an update about Lilah’s health just one month after they confirmed they’re leaving LPBW at the end of season 25.

“Let’s just talk about the elephant in the room. Are we coming back to Little People, Big World?” the mother of three began during the February 22 episode of their “Raising Heights” podcast. Zach then confirmed they were done with the show, adding that they “made that pretty clear the last cycle.”

“But I don’t think it’s been officially announced to people like we are not coming back to Little People, Big World,” Tori added. “We are done. That part in our lives, that chapter has closed.”

While they seemed confident in their decision, Zach explained that they hadn’t officially been asked to return for season 26. “I think the chapter has closed regardless of us being asked back or not. We made it pretty clear we’re done with that chapter for multiple reasons,” he said.