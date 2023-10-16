Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff got to spend quality time with her eldest son, Jackson, during a mother-son getaway to Disneyland.

“A Disney trip for the books! I loved spending 1:1 time with my oldest,” Tori, 31, captioned a video that documented several moments from the vacation via Instagram on October 15. “We won’t soon forget this one.”

In addition to Jackson, 6, Tori is also the mother to children Lilah, 3, and Josiah, 17 months, with her husband, Zach Roloff.

Tori opened up about why the rest of her family didn’t join them on the trip during an Instagram Q&A on October 12. “Lilah didn’t want to come, and Zach isn’t as big a fan as J and I,” she explained. “Josiah had no opinion. Lol.”

When one fan said they were surprised Lilah didn’t want to go “despite her love for the princesses,” Tori continued, “She doesn’t love loud noises and is still a little young to fully enjoy Disney. And once dad decided he was staying, daddy’s girl wanted to stay with him.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from Tori and Jackson’s unforgettable trip.