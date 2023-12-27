LPBW’s Tori Roloff ‘Purges’ Lilah’s Messy Room: Photos

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is “purging” her daughter Lilah Rose’s messy room after the holidays.

The TLC personality, 31, shared before-and-after photos of her 3-year-old daughter’s room via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 26. In the snaps shared, the “before” photo featured countless toys scattered across the ground, blankets thrown over an unmade bed, and the closet wide open with its contents spilling out.

The “after” photo showed off major improvement. The toys that littered the floor were neatly put away in their spots, the vanity was organized and the bed was precisely folded.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

In her earlier uploads, the photographer asked her followers when they normally took down their holiday decorations. “We’re clearly the day after Christmas kind of people. I can only take the ‘clutter’ for so long,” Tori captioned a photo of her tidied-up living room. “But I am a little sad it’s all over!”

Apart from Liliah, Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, are parents to sons Jackson and Josiah. The TLC couple moved from Portland, Oregon, and into their 2,600-square-foot Battle Ground, Washington, home in October 2023, prior to becoming parents of three.

While trolls have called out the Roloffs for their messy home in the past, the mom of three is often praised for her candidness in her struggles of running a large household with young kids.

“I’m trying really hard to enjoy this stage,” Tori explained of her youngest son not sleeping for more than 20 minutes during a December 2022 episode of LPBW. “But then there’s other days where I’m like, ‘I straight up am miserable.’”

Sister-in-law Audrey Roloff has received her fair share of online criticism and she’s publicly reacted to comments she received for having what the internet considered a messy space.

“Not a judgment at all, but I just don’t know how that happens,” a social media user’s DM read, which Audrey screenshotted and shared via her Instagram Stories in July 2022. “I raised [three] kids too and was a stay-at-home mom. My house never looked like that.”

Shortly afterward, the “Behind the Scenes” podcast host posted a slide that featured countless DMs in defense of the reality TV star from supportive fans.

“Haters gonna hate,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another follower added, “That is 100 percent judgment!! My house looks like that with two kids, and I work from home! It’s more important having fun with the kids than running [around] tidying up after them!”