Making memories! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took her daughter, Lilah, to her first tea party.

Tori, 31, shared photos from the mother-daughter day via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 5.

“Our first tea party,” the TV personality wrote alongside an adorable solo shot of Lilah, 2, standing outside of Sweet Peas Tea Room in Battle Ground, Washington. She posed in a floral dress with a pink bib detail, which Tori made herself.

The duo were joined by Tori’s mom, Kim Patton, and mother-in-law, Amy Roloff, for the fun day. “Such a special afternoon with the grandmas,” the mother of three wrote alongside a group shot.

In addition to Lilah, Tori also shares sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months, with her husband, Zach Roloff.

While she only took Lilah to the tea party, Tori makes sure to include her entire family in other activities. In August, she and Zach, 32, enjoyed a river day with their kids to enjoy the last few days of summer.

The former schoolteacher loves to share fun moments with her family on social media, though she’s also been honest about the difficult parts of parenthood.

“Today has been unbelievably hard,” Tori wrote via her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of Josiah in September. “Sleep deprivation is real and is taking a toll on me.”

The TLC star went on to explain that Zach gifted her “with sleeping alone tonight,” adding, “And all I can do is look at pictures of my kids.”

“Mom guilt is so difficult sometimes. I love my kids so stinking much and just want to be the best,” Tori concluded. “Pray for sleep for me hahah.”

One month earlier, Tori revealed that she felt overwhelmed while balancing household chores with her responsibilities as a parent.

“Ugh. Today was a slightly rough day for me,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories in August. “I hate when the day starts out great (I went to the gym and got coffee alone) but I just felt overstimulated all day long.”

The reality star added that she had been struggling with all of the work tasks she needed to accomplish in addition to cleaning the house. “And then I felt like I didn’t spend as much time as I wanted to with my kids or my husband,” she told her followers.

