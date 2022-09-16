LPBW’s Tori Roloff Reflects on 'Hard’ Day of Parenting: 'Sleep Deprivation Is Real'

Getting real. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff reflected on her “hard” day of parenting in a candid social media post.

“Today has been unbelievably hard,” Tori, 31, wrote via her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of her youngest child, Josiah, on Thursday, September 15. “Sleep deprivation is real and is taking a toll on me.”

The TLC star shares kids Jackson, 5, Lilah, 2, and Josiah, 5 months with husband Zach Roloff.

She went on to explain that Zach, 32, gifted her “with sleeping alone tonight,” adding, “And all I can do is look at pictures of my kids.”

“Mom guilt is so difficult sometimes. I love my kids so stinking much and just want to be the best,” Tori concluded. “Pray for sleep for me hahah.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

The TV personality has been open about her struggles with motherhood in the past. In August, she revealed that she felt overwhelmed while balancing household chores with her responsibilities as a parent.

“Ugh. Today was a slightly rough day for me,” Tori wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time. “I hate when the day starts out great (I went to the gym and got coffee alone) but I just felt overstimulated all day long.”

The mother of three added that she was struggling with all of the work tasks she needed to accomplish in addition to cleaning the house. “And then I felt like I didn’t spend as much time as I wanted to with my kids or my husband,” she told her followers.

Two days later, Tori gave her fans an update about how she was holding up amid her stresses. “First world problem: Our dishwasher broke,” she wrote alongside a photo of dirty dishes via her Instagram Stories.

However, she proved that she was up for the challenge and followed up the post with a snap that showed the newly cleaned kitchen.

While Tori has been open about the challenging parts of parenting, she is also never shy when it comes to gushing about her kids.

On August 31, the former school teacher praised Jackson on his first day of kindergarten. “My sweet baby j! You aren’t a baby anymore!! We are so stinking proud of our kindergartner!” she wrote alongside adorable portraits of her eldest son.

“This kid makes my heart swell with pride. He walked into his first day of school as confident as ever! He is so sure of himself, and I love how he owns a room!” the proud parent told her fans. “He kept saying ‘today is all about me and going to kindergarten!’ It feels so special to celebrate him today and I miss him like crazy already (it’s only been 2 hours)!!!”

“I pray every single day for the Lord to protect this boy’s heart. To give him the confidence and strength to keep going. I pray he is always kind and helpful. I also pray that he loves school as much on the day of his graduation as he did today!” she wrote, noting, “Love you, Jackson! Happy first day of kindergarten!”