Strong mom. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared an update after admitting she’s “overwhelmed” as a working mom of three.

After sharing that she was struggling to balance all of her responsibilities, Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 9, to share a photo of dirty dishes piled in her sink. “First world problem: Our dishwasher broke,” she wrote alongside the photo.

However, the TLC star proved that she was up for the challenge and followed up the post with a story of the newly cleaned kitchen.

Days earlier, Tori admitted she was going through a difficult time. “Ugh. Today was a slightly rough day for me,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on August 7. “I hate when the day starts out great (I went to the gym and got coffee alone) but I just felt overstimulated all day long.”

She added that she felt “overwhelmed” by all the work tasks she needed to accomplish in addition to cleaning the house. “And then I felt like I didn’t spend as much time as I wanted to with my kids or my husband,” Tori continued.

The former schoolteacher shares kids Jackson, 5, Lilah, 2, and Josiah, 3 months, with her husband, Zach Roloff.

Tori has never been afraid to candidly speak about motherhood and opened up about the tough recovery process after she gave birth to Josiah in April.

“I’ve gotten a lot of messages about how quickly I’ve bounced back,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on May 8. “I’m all about keeping it real. You see the best moments on instagram. You see when we’re feeling our best.”

“This recovery was so intense in the beginning. The hospital was an actual nightmare (not because of the hospital but just the events that transpired) and I’m so thankful for all the help that we got,” she continued. Tori said she had been warned about “how hard c section #3 is,” noting that she didn’t “remember pain like that” from her past birth experiences.

“My pain was so bad the first night home we almost called 911. Luckily I was able to track with medication after that,” the Oregon native shared.

The TV personality then revealed she was “finally getting back with it and feeling good.” As the post continued, Tori reminded her social media followers to not “compare yourself to Instagram.”

“Thankfully Josiah is the actual easiest baby. He’s been so chill and calm through everything we’ve gone through in the last week,” she concluded. “The lord knows just what you need. Always.”