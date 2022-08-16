Family Time! LPBW’s Tori and Zach Roloff Take 3 Kids to the River: See Photos

Family time! Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff took their three kids, Jackson, Lilah and Josiah, to the river.

Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 15, to give her followers a look into their day spent as a family. In the photos, Jackson, 5, and Lilah, 2, struck their best poses as their mom took snaps of them near the water and on the sand.

Meanwhile, Josiah, 3 months, looked adorable as he rested in a towel on the sand.

Tori and Zach, 32, also made sure to spend quality time as a couple by posing for a sweet photo together near the water.

She stunned in a floral white one piece during the outing, while the kids looked adorable in their own swimsuits.

The mother of three enjoyed the day in the sun after admitting she was “overwhelmed” while balancing household chores with her parental responsibilities.

Tori revealed she was going through a difficult time on August 7. “Ugh. Today was a slightly rough day for me,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time. “I hate when the day starts out great (I went to the gym and got coffee alone) but I just felt overstimulated all day long.”

The TLC star added that she was struggling with all of the work tasks she needed to accomplish in addition to cleaning the house. “And then I felt like I didn’t spend as much time as I wanted to with my kids or my husband,” Tori continued.

Days later, Tori gave her fans an update about how she was holding up. “First world problem: Our dishwasher broke,” she wrote alongside a photo of dirty dishes via her Instagram Stories on August 9.

However, the TV personality proved that she was up for the challenge and followed up the post with a snap of the newly cleaned kitchen.

Tori has never held back when it comes to candidly speaking about her struggles. In May, she opened up about the tough recovery process giving birth to Josiah in April.

“I’ve gotten a lot of messages about how quickly I’ve bounced back,” the former schoolteacher wrote via her Instagram Stories on May 8. “I’m all about keeping it real. You see the best moments on instagram. You see when we’re feeling our best.”

“This recovery was so intense in the beginning. The hospital was an actual nightmare (not because of the hospital but just the events that transpired) and I’m so thankful for all the help that we got,” Tori continued. She said she had been warned about “how hard c section #3 is,” noting that she didn’t “remember pain like that” from her past birth experiences.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Tori, Zach and their family’s lake day.