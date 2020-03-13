Looking good, Tori Roloff! The Little People, Big World star has been open about her struggles with her postpartum body, but it looks like she had nothing to worry about. On Thursday, March 12, the star showed off her fit figure as she tried on swimsuits for the “first time” since giving birth to baby No. 2.

Slipping into two different one-piece suits, the mom modeled her new looks for her Instagram Story. She was only too happy to strut her stuff, posing with her hand on her hip and smiling brightly at the camera as she turned to give fans a glimpse from all the different angles. Despite expressing concern in the past for all her new “jiggles in places” that didn’t jiggle before, she admitted she felt “so pretty and confident” in her new ‘fits.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Since giving birth to new daughter Lilah in November 2019, Tori, 28, has been putting in the work to feel comfortable with how she looks and feels. “I’m trying really hard to love my postpartum body,” she said in December. “It’s only been three weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard. … I know it’s temporary. I know my body will heal, and I will be back where I want to be. It’s just the waiting that’s hard.”

Though her actual physical recovery from her C-section was “a lot faster” than it was with baby No. 1, Jackson, she’s admitted that “trying to get back into shape” has been the hard part. Luckily, her fans have been helping support her every step of the way. In addition to cheering her on as she hits the gym, they’ve also been suggesting healthy food swaps.

“I upgraded to sourdough and Trader Joe’s everything-but-the-bagel seasoning per your suggestions,” the star shared as she posted her breakfast on Instagram on March 9. Her meal, which featured slices of toast, eggs and cut up pieces of avocado, had mouths watering. The gym selfie she shared the same day looked pretty good, too! The mom of two rocked a black tank top and impossibly long lashes as she smiled for the camera. Keep it up!