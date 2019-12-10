Not every celebrity is determined to bounce back to their pre-baby body after giving birth. Tori Roloff, who welcomed baby No. 2 in November, is taking her time and focusing on getting used to the changes her body has gone through. Learning how to love what her body looks like, how it feels and what it can do now, however, isn’t easy. On Tuesday, December 10, the Little People, Big World star opened up about the challenges of accepting the changes that came with giving birth to daughter Lilah Ray.

“I’m trying really hard to love my postpartum body,” Tori, 28, wrote on her Instagram account. “It’s only been three weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard. Having major abdominal surgery is difficult for me because I hate being restricted. I hate asking for help. I hate not being able to physically keep up with where my mental state is. Plus, there are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with. I know it’s temporary. I know my body will heal, and I will be back where I want to be. It’s just the waiting that’s hard.”

She is working on it, though. And she had a message to share with her followers who might be on a similar path. “For all those [postpartum] mamas out there, love yourself hard,” she continued. “We all have our days and that’s OK. Our bodies are so insane, and I’ve said it before — women are badass. I thank God every day for the family he’s given me. I’ll be here continuing to try and practice what I preach and love myself through this phase.” In the hashtags, the star added that “it’s all worth it.”

But accepting her slightly different body isn’t the only challenge that Tori’s facing right now. On December 7, she revealed that she was feeling better despite being under the weather — and she opened up about one of her major fears. “I’m good. I let too much time pass in between feedings last night,” she assured her fans and followers. “For those breast-feeding mamas, you know. … [It will] mess your whole body up. Just so thankful it wasn’t mastitis. I’m legit terrified to get that, haha.”