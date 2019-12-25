She Tells It Like It Is! 11 Times Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff Got Real on Instagram in 2019

She’s the queen of Instagram! (Well, at least in our hearts). Tori Roloff has always been a master of social media, and that didn’t change in 2019. The Little People, Big World mama is notorious for using her Instagram presence to share moments from her life with the world — particularly any moments involving her son, Jackson. And sometimes, that involves getting real honest, real fast with her followers.

For instance, in May, Tori, 28, asked for help from her followers when she admitted she was “dying” from pregnancy migraines while she was expecting her daughter, Lilah Ray Roloff. “Help!” she began the caption of a photo she shared to her Story on May 30. “Safe remedies for migraines during pregnancy. I’m dying.” Later, the mom of two shared a video and indicated she found something that seemed to help. “I used Deep Relief on the back of my neck and behind my ears,” she explained. “It helped a little bit … it hasn’t gone away, still have to pick up groceries. But thanks for all your tips!”

On July 27, Tori got real about her pregnancy again when she told her followers she was convinced she was dealing with a medical condition. “So I’m convinced I have pubic symphysis pain,” she shared on her Story at the time. “It’s literally all day. Do any mamas out there have this as well and have you found any relief?” She added, “I’m not a huge fan of taking medication. (No judgment from me, it’s just my preferences.)”

That post came after the reality star admitted her second pregnancy had been more difficult than her first. A fan asked her during a Q&A session, “Has this pregnancy been easier or harder so far?” and Tori answered, “A lot harder. But still easy. If that makes sense. I had no symptoms with J other than egg aversions. I’ve got all the symptoms this time.” She later added, “Weeks 6-9 were rough … But starting to feel better. Waiting for that second-trimester energy boost. Still hasn’t hit me.”

Those are far from the only examples of Tori getting real on Instagram in 2019. Scroll through our gallery below to see a whole lot more!