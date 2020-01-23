It’s a journey! Tori Roloff has been open about her struggle with self-confidence after having baby No. 2, and on Wednesday, January 22, she gave fans an update. While hosting an Instagram Q&A, she opened up about the details surrounding her birth experience with daughter Lilah — and her postpartum feelings about herself and her body.

Confirming the news that she had a second C-section, Tori, 28, revealed that it seemed like the right decision to make. “[I had one] because Lilah has dwarfism,” the Little People, Big World told fans. “It’s not that I couldn’t have a VBAC [vaginal birth after cesarean], but just most likely it would’ve ended in a C-section, so we just skipped ahead.” About her recovery, she shared that being in “the hospital this time was so much more difficult” for her. “However,” she shared, she feels like her body has “recovered a lot faster this time around.” But emotionally, things are a different story.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

“Now, [I’m] just trying to get back into shape and love my body through [postpartum],” the TLC star told fans. The sentiment echoes the one she shared back in December 2019, only three weeks after she gave birth. “I’m trying really hard to love my postpartum body,” she said at the time, “but it’s hard. … There are jiggles in places that are, honestly, just hard to come to terms with. I know it’s temporary. I know my body will heal, and I will be back where I want to be. It’s just the waiting that’s hard.”

Tori has done her best to keep her sense of humor about the situation, though. When one fan wanted to know how it seemed like her body had just snapped back into shape, she joked that it was all thanks to shapewear. “Umm, how do you both look like you didn’t even just have babies?!” one fan asked her and sister-in-law Audrey Roloff. “Spanx, girl,” the brunette cutie shared. “Lots of Spanx.”

Confidence isn’t the only complication that comes with a post-baby body, though. In early January, she opened up about struggling with a clogged duct. Luckily, she caught it before it became mastitis, which she’d previously admitted was one of her biggest fears. “I’m legit terrified to get that, haha,” she told fans. “For those breast-feeding mamas, you know … [it can] mess your whole body up.”