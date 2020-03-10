It’s a process! Little People, Big World alum Tori Roloff opened up about her post-baby body and fitness journey in a new post via Instagram Stories on Monday, March 9, just four months after she welcomed her daughter, Lilah Ray Roloff. The mother of two posted a selfie and admitted “getting in shape is hard,” but clearly she’s not giving up!

The reality star, 28, was all smiles while rocking a tank top in the new snap, seemingly taken after a workout. Tori also shared a photo of her tasty and healthy breakfast, which included eggs and avocados. “I upgraded to sourdough and Trader Joe’s everything, but the bagel seasoning,” she wrote, sweetly adding “per your suggestions” in fine print.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

The TLC alum was enjoying some quiet time since both of her kids were napping. She later treated fans to an adorable clip showing the infant playing with some teething toys. “Mom. I don’t really know what these are for,” Tori quipped in the caption.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

The brunette beauty and her husband, Zach Roloff, are also the proud parents of a son, Jackson. On February 27, Tori shared a message about a milestone he reached. “First trip to the dentist!” she wrote. The 2-year-old showed off his pearly whites after leaving the dental office in another cute pic, and she proudly confirmed he had no cavities.

Tori and Zach welcomed their baby girl in November 2019 and Jackson is absolutely loving having a little sister. In January, she opened up about their new addition’s name and why they decided on it. “I’ve always loved the name Lilah, and thank goodness Zach did, too,” she told fans during an Instagram Q&A. “Ray is my dad’s middle name and my grandfather’s nickname.”

The TV personality documented her pregnancy journey in 2019, sharing growing baby bump photos and updates about how she was doing along the way. “I’m trying really hard to love my postpartum body,” she told fans in December.

“It’s only been three weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard. Having major abdominal surgery is difficult for me because I hate being restricted … plus, there are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with. I know it’s temporary. I know my body will heal, and I will be back where I want to be. It’s just the waiting that’s hard.”

She’s off to a great start!