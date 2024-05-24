Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff admitted she felt insecure about being the first person her husband, Zach Roloff, ever shared romantic experiences with.

“One of my biggest insecurities dating you is, I was always kind of like, ‘Are you going to want to see what else is out there?'” Tori, 33, told Zach, 34, during the Thursday, May 23, episode of their “Raising Heights” podcast. “I was your first date, your first kiss, your first everything and I was always kind of in the back of my mind like one day, he’s going to wake up and he’s going to be like, ‘Oh I want to go sample something else, like I’ve had enough of this flavor. I want to go try something else.’”

After Zach assured her that he didn’t “remember” thinking that way, he said he “probably could have dated a little longer” before they got married in 2015. “I was totally cool dating and you were like, ‘All right, let’s get this show on the road,’” the soccer coach jokingly recalled. “I’m like, ‘Oh OK. Like already? We just started!’”

“That’s four years, that’s a long time!” Tori responded with a laugh. “I was waiting for it, I’m like, ‘Dude I can’t, time is ticking, bro.’ Well if it wasn’t going to be with you, I was sitting there like, ‘Well hold on, I’m already 24 at this point. I got to get the show on the road.’”

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

While the couple admitted they weren’t on the same page when it came to their wedding timeline, they seem to have made the right decision in the end. “Thank goodness it worked out,” Tori added.

Tori and Zach met in 2010 when she was working at his family’s Roloff Farms. They started dating in 2011, and eventually wed during a ceremony at the farm.

They have since welcomed kids Jackson, 7, Lilah, 4, and Josiah, 2.

While fans have gotten to watch Zach and Tori’s love story unfold on the TLC show, they announced their plan to leave the series after season 25 in February.

“Let’s just talk about the elephant in the room. Are we coming back to Little People, Big World?” Tori began during the February 22 episode of their podcast. Zach responded, “We are not. We made that pretty clear the last cycle.”

While Zach acknowledged that it’s not known if the show is coming back for season 26, the pair said that fans shouldn’t expect to see them or their kids back on their televisions. “We are done. That part in our lives, that chapter has closed,” Tori insisted.

TLC

“I think the chapter has closed regardless of us being asked back or not. We made it pretty clear we’re done with that chapter for multiple reasons,” Zach chimed in. “Because we made that pretty clear, they haven’t asked us back technically, but this last cycle was rough between the family, the farm deal, and we were done with it. We moved on.”