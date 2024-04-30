LPBW's Tori Roloff Shares Messy House Photo Amid Remodel

We all know the struggle of a messy house, and Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is feeling it today. The reality TV personality took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her home looking disheveled amid a remodel.

“I don’t want to play this game anymore,” Tori, 32, wrote underneath a snap of her living room and kitchen completely covered in clothes, laundry baskets, storage containers and other miscellaneous items in piles on Tuesday, April 30. She added three crying face emoji and another caption that read, “I’m ready for my house back.”

The post came hours after the reality star shared on the social media platform that husband Zach Roloff had spent time in urgent care on their son Josiah Roloff’s second birthday.

“Today has just been a doozy and I feel like it’s times like these that God is telling us to slow down,” she wrote on Monday, April 29. “We ended up at urgent care to help Zach get some relief from sickness. Our floors are being reinstalled and within 20 minutes of being home I threw my back out bad and can’t move currently all because I was trying to move furniture on my own.”

The LPBW star continued, “I have this guilt about tomorrow and how Josiah will (or if) he’ll even remember it but I’m just praying he feels loved and celebrated.”

Tori and Zach, 33, celebrated Josiah turning 2 on Tuesday. The couple are also parents to kids Jackson and Lilah.

The family has gone through big changes in recent months, as Tori and Zach confirmed in February that they were done with LPBW after 25 seasons.

“Let’s just talk about the elephant in the room. Are we coming back to Little People, Big World?” she said on their “Raising Heights” podcast.

Zach responded, “We are not. We made that pretty clear the last cycle.”

Tori continued, “But I don’t think it’s been officially announced to people like we are not coming back to Little People, Big World. We are done. That part in our lives, that chapter has closed.”

During the LPBW season 25 finale, which aired on April 23, Zach reflected on his strained relationship with dad Matt Roloff as a result of Matt’s refusal to sell Roloff Farms.

“I’d spent a lot of time outdoors and I definitely want that same experience for our kids,” Zach said. “No one’s holding grudges, no one’s intentionally not going to the farm, there’s just no interest. The kids don’t ask, nothing we’re hiding from them. … Everything will be healed, it’ll just be different.”