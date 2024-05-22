The future of Little People, Big World is still up in the air, according to a new interview with star Matt Roloff.

Matt, 62, couldn’t confirm or deny if the long-running series would return to TV for another season, telling Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, May 22, that that was the “million dollar question.” However, he added that he wasn’t sure if executives at the highest level of the network have even decided on the show’s future.

“I feel very secure in what we’ve put on air, so the idea of not doing any more TV at all sounds fine by me,” the Little People, Big World star told the outlet. “Four hundred episodes or something, you kind of feel like you’ve done it [all], so if there comes a circumstance where we feel like we need to share more, [if] the opportunity comes up, maybe.”

Little People, Big World wrapped production on season 25 last summer and the show has been on hiatus since.

Speculation that the show would conclude after season 25 ignited after Matt’s son Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori Roloff, announced their departure from LPBW. The couple, who wed in 2015, had long teased their eventual exit, but confirmed in February that they were done filming at the end of season 25.

“Let’s just talk about the elephant in the room. Are we coming back to Little People, Big World?” the mom of three, 33, said while addressing the topic during the February 22 episode of the “Raising Heights” podcast. The soccer player responded, 34, “We are not. We made that pretty clear the last cycle.”

“But I don’t think it’s been officially announced to people like we are not coming back to Little People, Big World,” Tori told listeners. “We are done. That part in our lives, that chapter, has closed.”

After season 25 aired from February to April, Matt took to social media with a lengthy message to address the show’s future, hinting it would likely not continue in its current format.

“I know I can’t predict the future. It’s my guess that the network can’t either,” the TLC personality wrote via his verified Facebook account on April 26. “I do think TLC did a nice job on the last Tuesday ‘season finale’ episode hedging their bets and putting a nice button on the show and where the family (members that still participate) stand. So If LPBW never does come back (in whatever various forms) I think consensus is they wrapped up the Roloff LPBW crazy train saga pretty good.”

He suggested that you “never know what the future may bring,” implying that there “maybe” will be “special shows” in the future.