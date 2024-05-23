Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff revealed the current status of his relationship with his father, Matt Roloff.

“Oh, it’s not great. People are still in denial [they] didn’t do anything wrong,” Zach, 34, said of his connection with his dad during the Thursday, May 23, episode of his and wife Tori Roloff’s “Raising Heights” podcast. “In my mind, it’s a narcissism. So yeah, it’s not great, idk more time may heal.”

The couple explained that filming the latest season of LPBW happened over a year ago and watching the show brought back “old wounds.”

“Dust is settled but nothing has been fixed and then stuff comes out on social media and you realize people are thinking the same thing,” the soccer player continued. “It’s a bummer, because I thought we were kind of evening it out a little bit.”

Zach and Tori, 33, had long teased their departure from the long-running series but confirmed in February that they would not be returning following the end of season 25.

“Let’s just talk about the elephant in the room. Are we coming back to Little People, Big World?” Tori said while addressing their exit during the February 22 episode of the “Raising Heights.” Zach responded, “We are not. We made that pretty clear the last cycle.”

“But I don’t think it’s been officially announced to people like we are not coming back to Little People, Big World,” Tori told their podcast listeners. “We are done. That part in our lives, that chapter, has closed.”

The couple’s departure comes after major tension arose between Zach and Matt, stemming from Matt’s choice not to sell the family farm to Zach. Fans watched the father-son negotiation play out during season 22 of LPBW and while it isn’t clear when conversations fell through, rumors swirled Roloff Farms was off the table when Zach and Tori purchased a home in Battle Ground, Washington.

Matt publicly supported the couple’s decision to step away from the series, telling Entertainment Tonight on May 22 that it must’ve been a “difficult decision.”

“They got their three little kids. It’s not for everyone,” Matt explained. “Zach knows better than anybody how difficult it is to raise their children in front of the camera with all the scrutiny.”

While Matt said some people are “lovely,” there was a lot negativity online. “So I’m super proud of Zach and making the decision he’s made for his family.”