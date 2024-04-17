Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff didn’t mince his words when throwing shade toward Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff amid their ongoing feud.

During the Tuesday, April 16, episode, Matt, 62, and ex-wife Amy Roloff discussed the silent auction they were hosting for the Dwarf Athletic Association of America (DAAA). One day before the fundraiser, Matt asked Amy, 61, if she heard back from Zach, 33, or Tori, 32, regarding their attendance at the event, to which she responded that “they had other plans.”

“They planned to make other plans?” Matt replied. “I think they made sure they had a good alibi.” The Against All Odds author emphasized he was “disappointed” that Zach and Tori wouldn’t be present to support Amy and the organization.

“I think everybody gets to set their own priorities in life. I’m sadder for Amy than I am for me. I’m kind of used to keeping the space and the distance,” the father of four explained in a private confessional. “So, for them to have a different priority, that’s their choice. You can’t cry over that.”

Meanwhile, Amy told producers it was “all good” that Zach couldn’t attend as he was busy preparing for the upcoming DAAA games in Austin and the Little People Association National Conference.

“Hopefully whatever happens in the future, between Matt and Zach, hopefully they can move on,” the mom of four continued. “They’re adults and it’s something for them to work out.”

Zach and Tori have kept their distance from Matt following his decision not to sell Roloff Farms to Zach. Zach and his twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, both expressed interest in the family farm and fans watched Matt’s negotiation process with Zach play out during season 22 of the TLC show in 2021.

“When Zach and I finally sat down, we were really in very different camps about what kind of a deal could go on,” Matt explained in a confessional. “Zach came in real hot. He didn’t come in to negotiate. He came in to demand.”

While it isn’t clear exactly when negotiations fell through, rumors swirled the sale was off the table when Zach and Tori purchased a home in Battle Ground, Washington, in October 2021.

Matt later put a portion of the family’s land on sale for $4 million in May 2022. After remaining on the market for several months without being sold, Matt announced plans to turn the property into a rental in October 2022.

Less than one year after the conversion, Matt put Roloff Farms back on the market in August 2023 for $3,395,000, before taking the listing down again in December 2023.