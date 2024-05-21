Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff admitted she was “nervous” about her daughter Lilah’s upcoming surgery to treat her sleep apnea.

“So we found out Lilah has to have her tonsils and adenoids out. That’s gonna be fun,” Tori, 33, said during a May episode of her and husband Zach Roloff’s “Raising Heights” podcast. Zach, 34, added, “So she’ll have that at the end of the month.”

Tori then explained that people with dwarfism are more at risk than others for needing surgery to remove tonsils and adenoids. After noting that Lilah, 4, and their sons Jackson, 7, and Josiah, 2, all have sleep apnea, Tori explained that her daughter’s is the most severe.

Zach said that their eldest son’s “is very minor,” and Tori noted that “he never needed” surgery “or at least doesn’t need it yet.” The mother of three continued, “But Lilah has severe sleep apnea, and so they’re gonna take her tonsils and adenoids out, which I am a little nervous about.”

“Her waking up out of anesthesia is gonna be tough,” Zach continued. “She surprised us though for her sleep study, she surprised us. They didn’t do anything at her sleep study.”

Tori later explained she was concerned about Lilah going under anesthesia because Jackson has previously had negative experiences with it. “I’ve never done it, so I don’t even know what it’s like,” she said. “But I’ve heard it’s disorienting.”

“So that’s what I’m kinda nervous about because, you know, Jackson woke up both times pretty terribly, and it wasn’t until we got home that he was finally able to relax and kinda sit and be okay,” Tori added. “With Lilah, they want to keep her overnight. And that makes me a little nervous just because I feel like you just wanna get home. You don’t wanna stay at the hospital.”

Sleep apnea “is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. If you snore loudly and feel tired even after a full night’s sleep, you might have sleep apnea,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Zach and Tori previously revealed Lilah’s diagnosis after she participated in a sleep study during the March 26 episode of the reality show. At the time, they explained that “apnea goes away” after the tonsils are removed.

Meanwhile, the couple also shared insight into the sleep study and said they were worried for their daughter because she “gets it in her head” and “has a hard time recovering’ after becoming scared.

TLC

The parents also said they were pleasantly surprised with how well Lilah did during the sleep study. “She didn’t pull out her air thing once … the nurse never had to come in because she yanked something,” Zach explained.