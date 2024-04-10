Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler shared where she stands with her fiancé Matt Roloff’s ex-wife, Amy Roloff

“I’ve always liked Amy and I always think she’s funny and we kind of laugh at each other because we’re, you know, we’re roughly the same age and we’re both a little forgetful and maybe a little clumsy,” Caryn, 56, said in a confessional during the Tuesday, April 9, episode. “For God’s sake, we’re both married to the same guy.”

After Caryn clairied that she and Matt, 62, have not tied the knot yet, she explained that both she and Amy, 61, have known the Roloff patriarch for “forever.”

“No matter what ever happens, Amy and I will have Matt in common,” she added. “The good, the bad, the whatever.”

Amy and Matt tied the knot in 1987, while they share adult children Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob. The former couple announced their plans to divorce in 2015, and Matt began dating Caryn in 2017. Meanwhile, Amy found love with Chris Marek and they got married in 2021.

While Caryn had nothing but good things to say about Amy, the Roloff matriarch previously admitted she didn’t love working with her ex’s fiancée to plan a silent auction for the Dwarf Athletic Association of America during the April 2 episode.

“For me, it’s still kind of awkward to meet up with Caryn,” Amy admitted in a confessional. “Not that everything that was going on, Matt and I’s situation, that still doesn’t have an impact on me because it’ll always impact me until the day I die.”

One week earlier, fans watched Matt, Caryn, Amy and Chris, 61, gather to discuss their plans for the fundraiser. Matt said he and Caryn agreed to let Amy be “the boss” during the planning process.

“Caryn is very list-drive, constantly making a list, and Amy’s a little haphazard,” he said at the time. “And so we’re in a supporting role and I think we know, we have a lane … It’s on her shoulders.”

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

Meanwhile, Amy agreed that both parties were doing “their part” for the event. “The auction items, they may not have come up with a few more than I was hoping but they’re bringing in people,” the mother of four said of Matt and Caryn. “And that’s just as important. So we’re bringing in more auction items but they’re bringing in, probably a lot more people than what we are. He’s also getting a whole barn ready for us to host this event.”