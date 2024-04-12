Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff admitted he didn’t approve of Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff’’s “priorities” amid their family drama.

While talking to ex-wife Amy Roloff, Matt, 62, admitted he was frustrated that Zach, 33, and Tori, 32, weren’t attending an upcoming Dwarf Athletic Association of America fundraising event that they were hosting.

“I hear they had other plans for this weekend, so you know …,” Amy, 61, told Matt about their son and daughter-in-law in a teaser clip for the Tuesday, April 16, episode shared by Entertainment Tonight.

Matt – who was married to Amy from 1987 until 2016 – said he didn’t believe the couple had conflicting plans, speculating that “they planned to make other plans” and wanted to have a “good alibi” for not attending.

Unlike Matt, Amy seemed unbothered by the situation and admitted she didn’t know how Zach, Tori and their kids – Jackson, Lilah and Josiah – were spending the evening.

“Whatever it is, I just think they should have been here to support you, to support their organization,” Matt told Amy. “It’s funny to see little Jackson and Lilah kicking the soccer ball around, and then to go to the convention last year and then not have them support you and this fundraiser.”

He added that it was “disappointing” to see them “not support” the cause, though Amy said she wasn’t “stuck” on the snub.

The Roloff patriarch continued to express his frustrations in a confessional. “I’m disappointed,” he said. “I thought that Zach would maybe come down with Jackson, so it’s disappointing. I don’t get upset about that kind of stuff. I think Zach and Tori are going to be away. I think everybody gets to set their own priorities in life.”

He then said he was “sadder for Amy” because he’s “kinda used to keeping the space and the distance” from Zach and his family.

TLC

“I think it’s for the benefit of Zach and Jackson and Lilah and Josiah,” he added about their reasons to skip the event. “So for them to have a different priority that’s their choice, you can’t cry over that. So everybody has to make their own choices with their own priorities.”

While Amy said she’ll miss their family members at the event, she also pointed out that Zach has done “a lot” for the organization. “But anyway, it would have been great if they were able to come,” she continued. “They’re not, so we move on.”

Zach and Tori chose to skip the fundraiser amid ongoing drama with Matt after he chose not to sell Roloff Farms to Zach. Following the decision, Zach and Tori moved to Washington and have kept their distance from Matt.