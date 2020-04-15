Up in arms. In the newest episode of Little People, Big World, which aired Tuesday, April 14, Matt and Amy Roloff have an intense disagreement about the term used to describe the road connecting their properties. The 55-year-old says it’s called a “flag lot” while her ex-husband counters that it’s called a “neck.” While this may not seem like too serious of a conversation, the ex-spouses managed to turn it into “The Great Debate of 2020.”

We’re giving you a detailed look at the TLC duo’s spat in our most recent “Roloff Report” video, and while it’s both wildly uncomfortable and extremely humorous, it definitely sheds like on the former couple’s relationship. “Whenever Amy and I get together, you know, it starts off reasonably cordial, but it always ends up with her feeling very defensive,” the 58-year-old said in the episode. “The fact that Amy and I are arguing about it just shows kind of why we don’t work together.”

“I just have a hard time dealing with someone who’s always negotiating with you,” Amy explained. “I think not being in that kind of relationship with Matt, I’m learning how to find my voice again [and] really just be a little more confident. That was just a moment of exerting my thoughts and opinions instead of letting it go and saying, ‘Yeah, whatever. Okay. Yep, you’re right.’”

Luckily, the rest of the episode is drama free, and Audrey and Jeremy Roloff even make an appearance! The duo announced they were officially leaving the show in an Instagram post shared in July 2018. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride …” Jeremy wrote.

Back in April 2019, the 29-year-old told In Touch exclusively that he has no regrets about leaving the show. “Not doing the show has just given us a lot of freedom,” he dished. “A lot of freedom to go pursue our passions and adventures we wanted and just kind of being out from under that umbrella. We feel like we’re blossoming in a very healthy way and a lot of doors are opening and so we’re gonna keep walking through them.”

Thankfully for fans, Jeremy isn’t opposed to making appearances here and there, telling In Touch, “I might have quit the show, but I haven’t quit my family.” Last night’s episode was an example of that, but it sure did make us nostalgic. We miss seeing Zach’s twin brother on LPBW every week!