Public service announcement! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared a very strong message to all the mom-shamers and haters who fill the comments of her Instagram posts with criticism about the way she parents her children, Jackson and Lilah.

“I am not responsible for teaching the world anything about dwarfism or a pandemic or any other global issue,” Tori, 29, started her caption. “However, it is my privilege to have a platform where I can share information on things I find important like dwarfism or a pandemic or other global issues.”

She continued, “I did not [choose] to be in the public eye. I fell in love and I chose my husband then and I choose him every day since. This all comes along with him and our family and I feel like I’ve done a damn good job of being the best I can be.”

“I don’t owe you anything. You don’t own me. You can’t manipulate me. This is my Instagram and I can choose what I want to share,” Tori added. “If this doesn’t sit well with you … I’m sorry. It’s not my job to change your mind. [peace sign emoji].”

It seems like the Oregon native felt it was important to address all of her followers after she received several comments about 3-year-old son Jackson’s legs in a photo taken during the family’s 4th of July celebration. “Great pic … I can’t help to [sic] notice Jackson’s legs. They look like [they] are curving even more [sad face emoji]. Is he in pain? Is there a way to correct while he is young? Just asking out of concern [four red heart emojis],” one fan asked. Another asked, “Happy fourth!!!! I’m sorry if this is a stupid question but … does [sic] Jackson’s legs cause him pain since they bow out so much?”

Tori responded to the concerned fans, “He’s actually popping his hip here with some sass. It exaggerates the bowing. He is in no pain [what] so ever.”

Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

The TLC star shares Jackson and daughter Lilah, 8 months, with husband Zach Roloff. Both of Zach and Tori’s children have been diagnosed with achondroplasia, which is a form of dwarfism that is caused by a genetic mutation. It is the most common form of dwarfism, and it can cause bowing in the legs along with other symptoms that may appear as the child grows up.

Zach, 30, also has achondroplasia and he and his wife plan to raise their children to be independent and self-sufficient even though they may be different from their peers. “You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” he previously explained during an episode of the family’s reality TV series. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”