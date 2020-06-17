Too cute. Tori Roloff and her husband, Zach, took the family on a road trip to Washington over the weekend and, by the looks of it, they stayed with Molly Roloff and Joel Silvius in Spokane. The Little People, Big World star took to her Instagram stories on Saturday, June 13, to share a video of Jackson working out with his aunt. “Morning pump up sesh with Aunt Molly,” she captioned it.

The 29-year-old also visited her alma mater, Washington State University, while they were in town. She shared a few snaps from her time there along with a heartfelt caption on Instagram looking back on her college experience. “So surreal coming back to this place 10 years later,” she wrote. “Not going to lie … I only spent a year here and it was probably the hardest year of my life.”

Instagram

“First time being on my own,” Tori continued. “First time being away from family. I felt pretty trapped and overwhelmed. I also got dumped so that was fun (haha literally the joke of the day thanks babe uh) … ”

Though she struggled that first year, the mom-of-two revealed that it helped shape her into the woman she is today. “As hard as this year was I think I grew the most here,” she wrote. “I learned the most here. It’s funny … bringing my family back I could only remember the good things about this place.”

We’ve got even more LPBW news in our latest “Roloff Report” video above, including an update on where Isabel Rock and Jacob may be putting down roots, as well as the sweetest Lilah smiles you’ve seen to date. Check it out in the video above.