Amy and Matt Roloff Share First Photos With Grandson Bode: ‘Wonderful Way to Start the New Year’

Happy grandparents! Amy and ex-husband Matt Roloff both shared first photos with their newest grandson, Bode Roloff, on January 11 and January 13, respectively, and they’re both clearly over the moon to have a new member of their family.

“I’m a grandma again! 💙😊💙,” Amy, 55, captioned her photos with baby Bode. “I’m over the moon happy to meet Bode James (Jeremy and Audrey’s baby boy). He was born January 8th and is adorable. He is healthy and Audrey is doing great and so is the proud Daddy.”

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

“Wow! [Four] grandkids,” she continued. “What a wonderful way to start the new year off. I’m thankful and blessed and my heart is full of so much more love ♥️.”

Matt, 58, also shared a picture of himself holding his newest grandchild and captioned it, “This little fella is definitely a muffin man! #grandpaloveshisgrandkids.” His girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, commented on the post, “Another lil one to love.”

Audrey, 28, and her 29-year-old husband welcomed their second child and announced the news to fans via Instagram photos. “He is here!!! 💙👶🏼 ⁣Bode James Roloff. 9.2 pounds, 21 inches. Born on his due date, 1/8/2020, at 7:36 p.m.,” Audrey captioned her post.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

As for Jeremy, he shared a video of himself cuddling his newborn son on Friday, January 10, and shared, “Wow! Little Bodey James here. Welcome to the world, son. What an incredible journey giving birth is. Audrey is incredible. We’ll share the story in a little bit I’m sure … I’ll let her do that, but it is just a serious miracle. Pretty stoked,” he added. “We’re home. We’re happy. Healthy boy.”

Just before she gave birth, Audrey shared a photo of her baby bump and wrote, “Happy due date, baby boy. You can come out now. 😜” And when we say “just before,” we mean it — the author literally posted the picture on January 8, and by that night, she and Jeremy were parents again. That was actually lucky for Audrey; she previously recreated a maternity photo she’d taken before Ember was born and noted, “I was 11 days past my dude date when Ember decided to join us earthside.”

Sounds like Bode was just ready to meet his whole family — excited grandparents and all!