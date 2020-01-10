Back at home. Little People, Big World alum Jeremy Roloff shared a new video of himself cuddling his darling son, Bode James Roloff, on Friday, January 10, shortly after announcing the birth of his second child. The former TLC star gushed over his loving wife, Audrey Roloff, while talking about how they are adapting to life as parents of two.

“Wow! Little Bodey James here. Welcome to the world, son,” the 29-year-old said while cozying up to the newest member of his brood. “What an incredible journey giving birth is. Audrey is incredible. We’ll share the story in a little bit I’m sure … I’ll let her do that, but it is just a serious miracle. Pretty stoked,” he added. “We’re home. We’re happy. Healthy boy.”

Jeremy even thanked fans for their support over the past year. In the clip, the former TV personality let Bode rest on his shoulder and he couldn’t have looked happier. His son was dressed in a onesie and wrapped in a warm, fuzzy blanket.

Audrey, 28, also shared a precious photo on Instagram Stories of herself beaming while embracing Bode. “Home,” she captioned it.

The couple revealed they welcomed their new addition on his actual due date, which was January 8, at 7:36 p.m. Bode weighed 9.2 pounds and he was 21 inches in length at birth. After seeing the new photos Jeremy posted, several of his friends shared congratulatory messages in the comments, including OutDaughtered star Adam Busby.

“Welcome to the World Bode James! Congrats you guys,” the father of six wrote. “We love y’all!”

People are raving over the moniker that Audrey and Jeremy gave their adorable son and interestingly, his name is part of a family tradition. Jeremy’s middle name is James and his father, Matt Roloff, also has the same middle name.

Audrey and her hubby revealed they were expecting their second child in July 2019, and discussed how thrilled they were to discover their daughter, Ember, was going to have a sibling. “Baby #2 is coming in January!!!🎉 Ember is gonna be a big sister! 😍😭 We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family,” they wrote at the time.

With the arrival of Bode, it’s a party of four!