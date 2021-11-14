Getting candid. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff reflected on the highs and lows that were captured on her family’s long-running reality TV series over the years. While looking back on her August wedding to new husband Chris Marek, she opened up about why she decided to openly share the process of her divorce from ex-husband Matt Roloff with TLC viewers.

“It’s a part of our life,” Amy, 57, told Us Weekly in a story published on Sunday, November 14. “It’s not a fun part of life, but I tried to limit that exposure as much as much as possible or as best I could because we’re doing a reality show, but I don’t think people need to know every little, personal intimate detail either,” she said. “You have to own it. You have to keep some of it to yourself. And to me, it was for the sake of the kids that we just [didn’t] plaster this all over the place either.”

The Michigan native and Matt, 60, split in 2015 after 27 years of marriage. During their relationship, the former couple welcomed four children — they share twin sons Zachary Roloff and Jeremy Roloff in May 1990, daughter Molly Roloff in September 1993 and son Jacob Roloff in January 1997. The family made their reality TV debut on TLC’s Little People, Big World in May 2006 and documented their life as Matt and Amy raised their family and ran their family business, Roloff Farms. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

She found love again with Chris, 59, after they met at a pool party in 2016. She started dating the real estate agent in December 2017, and he proposed to her in September 2019. The couple wed in a beautiful ceremony on Roloff Farms on August 28.

Amy also reflected on her decision to put her family on TV in general, especially her kids, as Jeremy and Zach were 16 years old, Molly was 13 and Jacob was 9 years old when they started filming the series.

“I think there will always be moments of regrets, you know, here and there,” the proud mama said. “I think there will always be regrets, but I think there’s a huge amount of benefits [and] opportunity.”