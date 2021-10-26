Missing her mom. Little People, Big World alum Isabel Roloff (née Rock) opened up about the heartbreaking loss of her mother, Toni Garreton, in a sentimental message ahead of the arrival of her own first child.

“Today to 2014,” the parent-to-be, 25, began her now-deleted statement via Instagram on Tuesday, October 26. “That was the hardest year of my life.”

Isabel Sofia Rock/Instagram

“I remember going on drives just to clear my head,” she shared. “When life felt overwhelming, I’d just drive with the music blasting, dog in the passenger seat, and a familiar backroad. My mom had just passed almost nine months prior, and I was gearing up to experience the holidays without her for the first time.”

Isabel explained how her heart “was aching in a way you can’t describe to someone who hasn’t felt it” and it shaped the woman she is today. The artist added, “Surely, I wouldn’t wish that kind of aching on anyone. I passed this church on one of my drives, and remembered all the times I’d driven that road with her. She reminded me that she is with me.”

Isabel previously made sure to honor her late mother, who died from breast cancer in 2014, on her wedding day in September 2019. She covered a chair in blankets that were her late mother’s and added some Stargazer Lilies to the chair, which were Toni’s favorite flower.

Now that Isabel and her husband, Jacob Roloff, are expecting their first child together in December 2021, the TLC alum said she has experienced a full-circle moment.

Isabel Sofia Rock/Instagram

“Fast forward to today, I am now gearing up to experience the holidays with a new little family member,” she continued. “One I grew in my belly for almost nine months now. I found myself driving the same backroad, probably for familiarity and comfort. And while driving, I noticed that this autumn feels different to me, more special obviously. Instead of letting go, I’m getting ready.”

Isabel noted that she is welcoming this new chapter with open arms, especially in honor of her own mother, concluding, “The old me is falling away just like the leaves, to make room for the me that will be the mama my baby needs.”

Over the past few days, Jacob, 24, and Isabel have been in full “nesting” mode and preparing their future son’s closet after revealing they had been “moving while 33 weeks [pregnant].”

“Don’t say I’d [recommend] it,” she quipped on October 20 without disclosing where they were headed next.

The couple are the second in the Roloff family to announce their relocation plans in October 2021 following news that Tori and Zach Roloff moved from Oregon to Washington in a spacious home built in 2018 that cost nearly $1 million.

It won’t be long until Isabel and Jacob welcome their bouncing baby boy!