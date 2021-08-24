Little People, Big World star Isabel Rock defended sharing baby bump photos after receiving criticism for documenting her pregnancy after Tori Roloff’s recent miscarriage.

After being questioned how she “can post so much about [her] pregnancy when someone close to [her] can’t,” the expectant star, 25, revealed she has been receiving an “influx of” inquiries asking the very same thing.

Isabel Sofia Rock/Instagram

“OK, I haven’t wanted to address this but … y’all have to stop,” the artist wrote on her Instagram Stories about the comments regarding her and husband Jacob Roloff’s sister-in-law on Monday, August 23. “This is my first pregnancy. It’s special, and I want to talk about it. Plus allow me that right without assuming I’d want to hurt ANYONE. That’s the last thing I’d want to do. I just want to celebrate my baby.”

After tying the knot in September 2019, Isabel and Jacob announced her pregnancy with baby No. 1 in July 2021, which came on the heels of Tori’s miscarriage reveal in March.

“I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did at that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment,” Tori, 30, confessed in a heartfelt statement at the time about her pregnancy loss. “I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

Courtesy Isabel Rock/Instagram/TLC

Tori also thanked husband Zach Roloff, 31, for giving her comfort throughout that very vulnerable period in their lives. “He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him,” the TLC personality gushed over her spouse of six years. “If there is any silver lining here it’s the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that’s not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day.”

The reality TV couple welcomed 4-year-old son Jackson in May 2017 and 21-month-old daughter Lilah Ray in November 2019.

Tori previously showed love to Isabel and Jacob after they announced their son would be arriving in December 2021, leaving heart and baby emojis to celebrate.