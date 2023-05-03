Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff’s youngest son, Josiah Luke, turned 1 year old on April 30, and it’s clear he’s ready to join in on the adventures of his older siblings, Jackson and Lilah Ray.

Zach, 32, took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May, 2, to show off the mess that ensued after the festivities. In the clip, Josiah crawled along the hardwood floors as toys were spread throughout the living room. Zach gave viewers a panorama view as mini cars, a scooter and a basketball hoop littered the ground.

The TLC couple moved from Portland, Oregon, and into their 2,600-square-foot Battle Ground, Washington, home in October 2023, prior to becoming parents of three.

In the past, viewers have called out the Roloffs for their messy house. However, Tori has always been candid about running a larger household, noting that her youngest son previously didn’t nap for longer than 20 minutes and the lack of sleep was becoming detrimental.

“I’m trying really hard to enjoy this stage,” the photographer explained to her husband during a December 2022 episode of LPBW. “But then there’s other days where I’m like, ‘I straight up am miserable.’”

The household chores seemingly pointed to real issues in their marriage as Tori felt the former soccer player wasn’t giving her any “credit as a mother.”

“When you have a lack of sleep and you feel like you’re sinking and failing as a mother, it can be frustrating,” Tori told her husband in another scene. “This is why I get overwhelmed. Honestly, Zach, this is why, because you don’t give me any credit for anything.”

Her sister-in-law, Audrey Roloff, has also had her fair share of critiques, and in the past, she’s reacted to comments she received for having what the internet considered a messy space.

“Not a judgment at all, but I just don’t know how that happens,” a social media user’s DM read, which Audrey shared via her Instagram Stories in July 2022. “I raised [three] kids too and was a stay-at-home mom. My house never looked like that.”

Shortly afterward, the “Behind the Scenes” podcast host posted a slide that featured countless DMs from supportive fans.

“Haters gonna hate,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another follower added, “That is 100 percent judgment!! My house looks like that with two kids, and I work from home! It’s more important having fun with the kids than running [around] tidying up after them!”

Keep scrolling to see photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ Star Zach and Tori’s messy house after Josiah’s first birthday.