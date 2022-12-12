Tough conversations. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff told her husband, Zach Roloff, that he “never gives her credit” for her hard work as a mother.

In a teaser clip for the Tuesday, December 13, episode shared by People, Tori, 31, and Zach, 32, had a playful conversation about parenting their three kids – Jackson, 5, Lilah, 3, and Josiah, 7 months – before it took a tense turn.

“My niche in life, I truly believe is being a mom. I love being a mom. So when I have days like yesterday — where I just didn’t have patience for my kids, when I get upset at them because of something that’s affecting me — I hate that,” Tori told her husband while reflecting on a tough day of parenting. “I went to bed last night with the worst mom guilt.”

Zach replied by saying that he doesn’t experience “dad guilt” when he’s “mad at the kids.”

After Tori challenged his response, Zach said that “every now and then” he feels guilty over the way he reacts to their kids in times of stress. However, he noted that it’s “not the same guilt” that Tori experiences.

“It’s not the same guilt. My guilt is like, did I spend enough time with them? Did I listen to them?” Tori responded, with Zach describing his own reaction to their kids as him realizing he did something he “shouldn’t” have done.

While the former schoolteacher noted that the couple was “joking” during the conversation, she further explained her thoughts on the topic during a confessional. “When you have a lack of sleep and you feel like you’re sinking and failing as a mother, it can be frustrating,” she said.

During her conversation, Tori admitted she gets upset when she yells because she doesn’t feel like she “ever” yells at the kids. After Zach laughed, Tori jokingly said, “Can you leave?”

“This is why I get overwhelmed,” the mother of three said about her husband’s response to her frustrations. “Honestly this is why, because you don’t give me any credit for anything.”

Zach insisted that he gives her “credit” for her work as a mother, though argued it’s not accurate to say that she “never” yells.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

The conversation continued with Tori telling Zach about an incident that happened between them days earlier that “hurt her feelings,” though the soccer coach argued that the interaction in question was all in good fun.

After Tori broke down her daily responsibilities to take care of their family, she told Zach she wished he would acknowledge all the hard work she does. “I do give you credit, but I also hold you accountable,” he said.

“But that’s why I have days like yesterday though, Zachary,” the TLC personality angrily said. “That’s why I get burnt out because I can’t always be like that.”