Shots fired! Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff reacted to comments she apparently received for having a messy house after previously sharing a photo of her abode.

“Not a judgment at all, but I just don’t know how that happens,” a social media user’s DM read, which Audrey, 32, shared via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 27. “I raised [three] kids too and was a stay at home mom. My house never looked like that.”

The TLC personality added a Gif sarcastically applauding above the message, before sharing a separate DM she received from another user.

“That never happened to me. I had nannies. Couldn’t live that way,” another person write in a message to Audrey, which she added a Gif that read, “Great for you!”

Instagram

Shortly afterward, Audrey posted a separate Story that featured countless DMs from supportive fans.

“That is 100 percent judgment!!” one fan wrote in a DM to her, adding, “My house looks like that with two kids, and I work from home! It’s more important having fun with the kids than running [around] tidying up after them!”

Others also pointed out the fact that Audrey is a busy lady, since she founded the marriage advice blog Beating 50, she sells Young Living essential oils and she also sells clothes from her Always More clothing line.

“They probably didn’t run several business on top of it lol [sic],” one fan wrote. “Y’all work … nuff said …. Haters gonna hate,” another weighed in, whereas a third asked Audrey in a DM, “Did you inform her that you’re not a stay at home mom? You’re a working mom.”

Just two days beforehand, Audrey shared multiple moments from a housewarming party she threw over the weekend via her Instagram Stories.

“The Redneck Yacht Club breakin’ in the new house with some fun and games,” she captioned a reel on Monday, July 25, featuring shots of the snack station, drinks and multiple fun games she set up for the party guests.

This isn’t the first time the LPBW star has faced heat for a cluttered space. In April, several Reddit users expressed disappointment over images of a hotel room she was staying in with husband Jeremy Roloff and their kids, Ember, Radley and Bode, during their vacation to Hawaii.

“That room is giving me anxiety all the way in Connecticut,” one user commented at the time, adding, “They seem like unorganized slobs.”

However, the mom of three wasn’t having it after she noticed the backlash. She shared an Instagram Story that panned over the family’s hotel room, captioning the clip, “Warning, content may cause stress.”