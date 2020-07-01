Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

She’s doing her best, but that doesn’t mean Tori Roloff doesn’t still deal with major “mom guilt” when it comes to raising her daughter, Lilah Ray. The Little People, Big World star opened up about her concerns for her daughter’s “socialization” in an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 30. Though she knows she’s doing what’s best for her children by social distancing amid a global pandemic, she worries about the short-term effects.

“This girlsie here is my homegirl. She’s my smiley, sweet, loving girl. She is so obsessed with me and I can’t say I hate it. However, being quarantined has kept her from having the socialization that I think is so important at her age,” Tori, 29, wrote. “The second I pass her off to someone else that sweet smile quickly turns to tears and panic. It’s hard to watch as a mom because I get to see this sweet side of her that I feel others are missing out on.”

Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

The mom of two, who also shares son Jackson with husband Zach Roloff, is trying not to blame herself, but she wanted to share her thoughts in case anyone else was struggling with the same line of thinking. “I’m sharing this only as a reminder to myself and maybe others,” she explained. “We’re doing our best in a really difficult time. Lilah will be socialized later, and that’s OK. Mom guilt is real, and I don’t think it’ll ever go away. However, if I can be real, I can’t wait for the day Lilah feels comfortable enough to share her smiles with everyone!!”

Thankfully, the TLC family is able to share Lilah’s smiles in the meantime. The Roloffs are constantly capturing her cutest moments on camera and sharing them with family, friends and fans alike. In March, the little girl even enjoyed a sweet sing-along with mom Tori and her big brother, Jackson. The little boy and his mama teamed up to serenade the littlest Roloff with “Wheels on the Bus,” and it was too cute.

That same month, the tiny tots also cuddled up for a snuggly moment as they held hands. “I actually can’t,” Tori gushed on her Instagram Story. “I’m living for these moments.” While Lilah may not be able to be out and about meeting new friends right now, at least she’s got her big brother to keep her company.