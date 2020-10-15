Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

There’s no stork visiting the Roloff family just yet. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff caught wind of the rumors she is expecting baby No. 3 with husband Zach Roloff and set the record straight on Thursday, October 15.

“I’m not pregnant,” the TLC personality, 29, wrote in a message on her Instagram Story. “The internet is reaching today. Don’t believe all the garbage you read on the internet. Must be a slow news day. Or I need to work out more.”

The reality TV couple welcomed their second child, daughter Lilah Ray, on November 19, 2019, so it won’t be long until they are celebrating their 11-month-old’s first birthday. Tori and Zach, 30, also share son 3-year-old Jackson, whom she gave birth to in May 2017.

Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori and Zach previously said they would like to have more children one day, but noted they were in no rush to expand their brood. “We’re just kind of [like], if it happens, it happens. We have plans. We want a family. I would love four or five kids. I want a little pack,” he said in an interview with Us Weekly in April 2019.

“It’s just on God’s timing and just whenever. We’re ready for it,” Tori chimed in just one month before they revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 2.

In September 2020, Tori echoed the same sentiments after a fan asked if they wanted to have “any more babies” down the line during an Instagram Q&A. “One day. [For sure]. God willing,” she replied to the social media user.

Zach and Tori have been married since 2015 and they have been sharing all of the exciting milestones in their children’s lives on TV and social media.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

“Pumpkin season 2020 is officially underway!!” the Oregon resident shared in an update to kick off the month of October. “It’s Lilah’s first pumpkin season and Jackson’s favorite time of year! He’s been asking every day if he gets to put his new boots on and go to the farm! Well the day is here and it’s our favorite!”

“Unfortunately, with [COVID-19], me and our kids will be less involved,” Tori added. “But Zach, Matt and Amy [Roloff] are all around and doing such an amazing job.”

Tori and Zach’s family of four will be enjoying their holiday season!