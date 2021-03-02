Lamar Odom spoke out about his past relationship with ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr, claiming she hurt him “in every which way.”

“Talking about her, it makes me sad because I don’t really like nobody taking advantage of me, especially for monetary reasons,” the former NBA player said during a virtual sit-down on The Real. “I used to really like, take her word for everything, and she was like, really lying to me the whole time.”

He added during the March 1 chat that Parr — to whom he was engaged for a year — was “very deceitful.”

When cohost Adrienne Bailon asked Odom what he thought Parr wanted, he said “clout or fame, some kind of way.”

Shutterstock

The athlete — who was previously married to Khloé Kardashian — also claimed that he and Parr were working together on a reality series about them, which she allegedly “put out” without letting him know. Though Odom said he “knew what I signed up for” with the show, “I would think that when you were putting it out to the world, you would let me know.”

After going their separate ways, Odom said he hopes Parr shifts her focus away from him. “I’m going to let her focus on what she should be focusing on and that’s getting her child back,” he continued. “She putting out there that I’m, you know, doing drugs and if you know my past, if you want to hurt my way of making a living, that’s the one thing that you can say or bring up to people is that I’m doing drugs.”

In November 2020, Parr broke the news that she and Odom had split. “Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through,” she continued, adding that she loves him “dearly” but is “no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”

Though the Dancing With the Stars alum struggled with drug addiction in the past, including multiple stints in rehab, it was not clear what “things” he was dealing with at the time. “I wish him all the best,” the personal trainer added, asking her followers for prayers for “everyone involved.”

In Touch reached out to Parr but did not hear back at the time of publication.