Say what? Lamar Odom is on his way to being a married man, again, but this time he is making sure to do things differently. The 40-year-old’s fiancée, Sabrina Parr, shared in a new interview she and her man aren’t getting busy until they walk down the aisle.

“This is the first time in Lamar’s entire life that he has been clean of drugs, marijuana, porn addiction, sex addiction,” the 32-year-old told Hollywood Life on Thursday, December 11. “Him and I don’t even have sex, believe that or not.”

Sabrina continued to explain how Lamar’s decision to abstain from sex was influenced by religion. “Once Lamar got saved, he developed a relationship with a pastor and there’s a lot of things he just wants to grow, areas he wants to grow in, and things he wants to improve on as a man,” she said. “And as a man, the pastor suggested to him, it’s not Godly if Christians like to have sex before marriage. Obviously, he’s already had sex, so he couldn’t cut that out, but he said, ‘A great sacrifice to God would be to withhold from sex until you guys got married.’ And so, I think he really respects the pastor’s opinion and his voice.”

The fitness model said she left the decision up to Lamar. “But I said, ‘Whatever decision you make, let me know.’ And he really made the decision to not have sex with me until we get married, which is kind of why he wants to rush the marriage,” she explained. “But I’m just in no rush. So, he’s doing very well with it, surprisingly. I just really thought this would be a struggle for him, just because he’s never had to abstain from sex before. I don’t think he’s ever considered it.”

Although it is hard to be in each other’s company without getting handsy, Sabrina says it helps to stay busy with other activities. “And what he’s seeing is without having sex, it improves our intimacy. We experience real intimacy when we’re not having sex.”

Sabrina continued to shed light on her and Lamar’s special bond. “But I don’t know, I think people would just be surprised to know Lamar’s and my relationship is really different. It’s just more than just we’re in love, let’s shoot pictures, and let’s go to the movies. It’s really got a lot of substance and we get a lot done. And we’re very busy with each other, we’re not just laid up cuddling. So there’s a lot of things that we do that doesn’t even create an environment for sex.”