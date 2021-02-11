Lamar Odom Claims Ex Sabrina Parr Hooked Up With Tristan Thompson

Dropping a bombshell. Lamar Odom shockingly claimed his ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr previously hooked up with Tristan Thompson during an explosive new interview on The Wendy Williams Show.

The former NBA player, 41, was asked about his former flame during his virtual appearance on the talk show. “She’s a hurt woman,” Odom alleged while discussing what went wrong in their romance on Thursday, February 11. “She has a lot of problems that I don’t think anyone of us could help her with. She probably needs therapy,” he claimed.

.@RealLamarOdom opened up about his tumultuous relationship with his ex #SabrinaParr. Take a look 🤔 Tune in to the Wendy show TODAY to watch more of his interview. pic.twitter.com/C3ofLwiazG — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) February 11, 2021

Odom said he had doubts about their relationship even before they called it quits, calling her a “decrepit reptilian type of woman.” The ex-athlete revealed he started questioning her intentions when she told the public he was doing drugs again. Although he admitted to cheating on Parr, 33, Odom claimed there were “things that always made me look at her out [of] the corner of my eye.”

The father of three then claimed Parr allegedly told him she slept with his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian’s significant other in the past. Williams asked him to specify which of Kardashian’s partners he was referring to. “Come on, Wendy, you could put that together,” he replied. “I don’t say names if I don’t have to.”

Williams questioned if it was Thompson, 29, and Odom cryptically raised his eyebrow, seemingly indicating he was talking about the Boston Celtics baller.

Though this is Odom’s first time speaking out about the situation, his former manager, Zoul El Fassi, told In Touch something similar in 2019, claiming Odom discussed a hook-up between Parr and Thompson before. “So, we had a FaceTime call — me, Lamar and Sabrina and she said, ‘I have to tell you something, I’ve been in a sexual relationship with Tristan’ and he went very quiet and was walking around the house. Lamar didn’t freak out. He was extremely cold and said, ‘I feel jealous,'” Fassi said at the time. “[Parr] told me [she and Tristan] didn’t talk anymore.”

During Odom’s new interview, Williams brought up the Good American founder’s comments about wanting baby No. 2, which fans saw on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “True is getting older,” Kardashian told Thompson about her hopes to welcome a second child. “I just feel like it’s now time to have another kid.”

Odom, who is promoting his new memoir, Darkness to Light, appeared to support Kardashian’s desire to expand her family. “That’s good,” he told Williams.

The New York native and Parr confirmed their split in November 2020, exactly one year after announcing their engagement. “Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through,” she wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. “I love him dearly, but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved.”

Prior to that, Odom was previously married to Kardashian from 2009 to 2016. The exes split in 2013, but their divorce was temporarily put on hold after he suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2015.