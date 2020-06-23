He may not be getting a reality TV paycheck anymore, but Lamar Odom’s net worth is still pretty impressive. In 2020, the former NBA player remains a multi-millionaire, even after his divorce from Khloé Kardashian and time off the basketball court took their toll. Though he’s no longer making $14 million in one season like he did during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly won’t be crawling back to Keeping Up With the Kardashians anytime soon.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lamar, 40, is still worth a grand total of $30 million. But while he’s raked in plenty of cash over the years, he’s spent his fair share, too. The site reports the athlete earned a sum of $115 million during his time in the NBA. And while he hasn’t yet returned to the league since he was let go from the New York Knicks in 2014, he’s still playing.

Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock

In December 2018, he joined Mighty Sports, the Philippine club. He and his team nabbed third place in the 30th Dubai International Basketball Tournament in February 2019. After that, he had a brief stint as the cocaptain of the Big3 Enemies team.

The NBA isn’t the only thing Lamar is moving on from. He also left his marriage drama behind when he went public with his new relationship with girlfriend Sabrina Parr in August 2019. A few months later, the couple announced their engagement. “Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!” the basketball player wrote on Instagram in November.

The couple have been candid about their romance — even revealing they’re waiting for marriage to have sex. “This is the first time in Lamar’s entire life that he has been clean of drugs, marijuana, porn addiction, sex addiction,” Sabrina, 33, told Hollywood Life in December 2019. “Him and I don’t even have sex, believe that or not. … Without having sex, it improves our intimacy. We experience real intimacy when we’re not having sex.”

Lamar and Sabrina are starting their relationship off on the right foot — and ex Khloé, 35, is rooting him on from the sidelines. Lamar told In Touch in August 2019 that he and his ex-wife no longer talk, but it’s clear there’s still plenty of love between them. An insider told In Touch it may “sting a little bit” for Khloé to see Lamar “so happy and in love,” she would never want to take away from his happy news.