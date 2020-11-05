Sabrina Parr revealed she and fiancé Lamar Odom have called off their engagement, nearly one year after the couple announced their plans to tie the knot.

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent, so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” Parr, 33, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 4. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

Courtesy of Sabrina Parr/Instagram

The personal trainer continued, “Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through,” adding that she loves him “dearly” but is “no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”

The former NBA player, 40, has struggled with drug addiction in the past, though it is not clear what “things” he is currently dealing with. “I wish him all the best, and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved … “

MEGA

Just one month ago, the Khloé and Lamar alum — who was previously married to Khloé Kardashian — gushed over his soon-to-be wife on Instagram. “My baby doll looking naturally stunning @getuptoparr,” he captioned a shot of the pair at the gym. “She just dropped an incredible e-book called the Natural Body Guide on the steps to having the body that you choose. You see how through God and hard work you can achieve greatness. Go cop that e-book, the link is in her bio to get it!!”

In August, the couple even announced their wedding date and wedding hashtag in a joint announcement. Their nuptials were supposed to take place on November 11, 2021, in Miami for what the couple referred to as #TheOdomsLastDance.

Odom got down on one knee in November 2019, announcing the exciting news on social media. “Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” he captioned the post. “She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.” The photo has since been deleted.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Good American founder got married in 2009, one month after they met. Their relationship ended amid his struggles with substance abuse and infidelity.

In Touch reached out to Odom’s rep but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).