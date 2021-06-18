Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Reveal If They’ve ‘Slept Together’ Since Their 2015 Split

Spill the tea! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick revealed if they’ve “slept together” following their split during part 2 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion.

During a sneak peek clip, host Andy Cohen read a question from a curious fan who pointed out the exes, who share kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, have traveled and spent a lot of time together since their 2015 breakup, and it seemed like they may have been privately romantically involved at some point.

“People cannot believe that, but we have not. For real,” Kourtney, 42, said in response to the personal question. “How annoying,” Scott, 38, joked about the rumors.

As for where they stand today amid the Poosh founder’s relationship with boyfriend Travis Barker and the Flip It Like Disick star’s romance with girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin, the reality TV duo appear to be on good terms.

“I feel like we’re great friends and coparents,” Kourtney said after being asked to “describe their relationship.” Scott added, “We’re family. I think we always will be.”

While the exes both acknowledged they would have a chance of getting back together if Scott had “maintained [his] sobriety” over the years, it seems as though they are supportive of each other’s future … for the most part.

Scott sarcastically said, “No,” when asked if he gets “upset” about Kourtney’s new relationships. “I just want to kill them,” the New York native said about her other suitors, while adding he does want to be there to “support” her.

Following their split, she dated model Younes Bendjima for nearly two years before their uncoupling in 2019, but Khloé Kardashian noted during the reunion that “nobody liked him.”

Kourtney has since moved on with Travis, 45, and the couple went Instagram official in February. However, Scott “can’t help” but feel “jealous” of her budding romance, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in June. “Scott really doesn’t like that Kourtney has moved on with Travis … It really bothers him; that’s not a secret.”

As for Scott’s new girlfriend, 20, the insider said Amelia “is definitely feeling left out” when it comes to his coparenting relationship with Kourtney.

The model “reads all of the stories” about the Talentless founder “still being in love” with the mother of his children. “Amelia doesn’t necessarily believe them all, but she does see that Kourtney still has this crazy hold over him — and it has nothing to with their three kids,” said the insider.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Reunion Part 2 airs on E! on Sunday, June 20, at 9 p.m. EST/PST.