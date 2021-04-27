Not a good match. Kourtney Kardashian‘s relationship with Younes Bendjima wasn’t always a positive experience for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum — and at times the model inadvertently made her “feel bad about herself,” an insider revealed to Life & Style.

“Younes was so young, without any kids and without any responsibilities,” the source explained. “Even if it wasn’t intentional, his wanting Kourtney’s attention the way he wanted it had a way of making Kourt feel bad about herself, like she wasn’t able to multitask and prioritize even though of course she can. It made her feel bad inside.”

The insider added, “She’s running many businesses, not to mention she’s very present in the lives of her three kids, and she just needs someone who understands that. She felt like he’d say, ‘I get it, I just want you,’ but then ten days later, they’d be having the same conversation over and over again. Younes hates drama, though, and so does Kourt — and confrontation — so it was a long cycle.”

The Poosh founder, 42, and the French model, 27, started dating in 2016. Younes and the mother of three — she shares 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with ex Scott Disick — were together for two years before they split in 2018.

However, the former flames reunited in December 2019 and seemingly rekindled their romance at the time. It didn’t last, though, and the pair called it quits for good shortly thereafter.

In March 2021, Khloé Kardashian shaded the Algerian native and how he treated her older sibling while they were together. “He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt,” the Good American founder, 36, tweeted following the Thursday, March 25, episode of KUWTK. During the show, the Revenge Body host asked Kourtney if she ever thought about her former beau, to which she responded, “Never.”

Though the reality star “has always dated guys who are younger than her,” things were different with Scott, 37, than they were with Younes. “There’s lots of jealousy and though Scott was mature, he does — as we know — have his own issues,” the source notes. “And they’re not rooted in jealousy since we all know that Scott has a lot of self-confidence.”

She has since moved on with longtime friend and neighbor Travis Barker. The pair sparked romance rumors in January and made their relationship Instagram official just two days after spending their first Valentine’s Day as a couple.