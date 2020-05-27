Are sparks flying between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian following his split from Sofia Richie? The parents are “getting along fine,” but a romantic reunion doesn’t seem likely, a source tells In Touch exclusively. “Their relationship is complicated.”

“That’s not in the cards for them. Not right now, anyway,” the insider continues. “There’s a lot of water under the bridge, and while Kourtney loves having Scott around the kids more, she’s not about dating him again. That’s not something she’s ready to embrace. Scott may feel differently, but his priority right now is his health and mental state.”

Scott, 37, and Sofia, 21, officially called it quits on Wednesday, May 27, after nearly three years together. Despite being “on and off” in the past, a second source tells In Touch they’re “not getting back together this time.” The breakup followed the father of three’s decision to check himself back into rehab to deal with his past traumas in late April. A few weeks later, the couple decided to take “a break,” and now they’re going their separate ways permanently.

Kourtney, 41, hasn’t spoken out publicly about her ex’s decision to seek treatment, but she seemingly supported him on May 4 as she shared a message about believing in God’s plan. “Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them),” she wrote in a post full of advice she gives her daughter, Penelope. “You are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart. There is no one else like you in the entire world. You are loved.”

Though the parents of three, who share Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, have made peace with their shared past, little sister Kendall Jenner thinks Kourt still has a lot she’s working through from her breakup with Scott. During a March episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she expressed concerns that her eldest sis hasn’t processed all of her emotions surrounding her split with the father of her children. “I think that whole situation might’ve mentally f–ked her,” the model said in the show. “I don’t think she dealt with it.”

Now that Scott is single, the pair might have a better opportunity to talk out where things went wrong — but for now, it seems like they’re sticking to coparenting.