On the town! Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin were spotted enjoying a romantic date night out in Santa Barbara, California, on Friday, May 28.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 38-year-old wore a multi-colored puffer jacket and camo pants while the model, 19, rocked a patterned turtleneck blouse and jeans. The pair appeared to be in conversation as they walked next to each other in the shots.

The night out came just hours after a Kardashian-Jenner fan Instagram account shared an alleged tip that the pair, who first sparked romance rumors in October 2020, recently went to dinner with Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts — and so did the Blink-182 musician. “It’s so odd to me. Like, what does a 2001 baby have to do [with] these grown ass people?” one user wrote, referring to Amelia’s age and birth year. “I know that dinner was awkward as hell.” The drummer, 45, liked the troll’s comment.

Scott and Amelia made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day. The pair spent the last few months in Miami following the end of shooting Keeping Up With the Kardashians but seemingly moved back to the west coast last week.

On May 27, Lisa Rinna‘s youngest daughter shared a PDA-filled tribute of never-before-seen photos of herself and the Flip It Like Disick star in honor of his birthday. “Happy birthday, my love. You light up my life and make my world better,” she gushed via Instagram. “I can’t imagine what I would do without you. Thank you for being you. The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I’m so lucky. I’m so blessed to have met you. I love you.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock; Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, was “initially wary of Scott” when he and Amelia first started dating “because she’d heard about his playboy reputation,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. However, “she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and he’s grown on her,” the source noted. “Lisa would even be open to him making an appearance on RHOBH, she’s fallen for his charm!”