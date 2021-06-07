Turning up the heat? Scott Disick posted a rare PDA photo of girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin. “A little higher, almost there,” the Talentless founder captioned a picture of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star wearing a nude thong and bra set via Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 6.

In the sexy snapshot, Amelia, 19, is seemingly reaching for something at the top of Scott’s bookshelf. Clearly, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality, 38, was enjoying the view. Scott’s post of the model comes amid ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s steamy romance with boyfriend Travis Barker. The Poosh.com founder, 42, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with Scott, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, are known for over-the-top PDA posts of their own.

Since Travis and Kourtney went public with their relationship in February, her dynamic with Scott has drastically changed. The mother of three has “new firm boundaries in place” for the Flip It Like Disick producer, a source previously told Life & Style.

According to the insider, things between Kourtney and Scott are “awkward,” but “it’s what’s best for everyone.” When the former flames, who dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, do get together, “they talk about the kids and figure out the kids’ schedules,” noted the source. “There’s no room for added communication at all.”

Thankfully, Scott “understands how serious Kourtney and Travis’ relationship is,” the insider assured. “It’s definitely the most serious relationship she’s ever been in — aside from Scott — and some could argue it’s the most mature relationship she’s ever been in in her whole life.”

As for Scott and Amelia, they’ve been going strong since making their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day. Moreover, Amelia’s parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, are supportive … for now!

“Harry’s a very protective father and was worried that Scott would break Amelia’s heart. While Amelia is mature for her age, she’s still young,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style. “But from what he’s seen so far, Scott is treating Amelia well and respects her, so he’s going along with it and is trying not to interfere. But if Scott ends up hurting Amelia, I’m sure he’ll change his tune.”