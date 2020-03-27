Mic. Drop! Kourtney Kardashian took to Twitter to clap back at a troll who told her she should quit Keeping Up With the Kardashians during the show’s season 18 premiere.

“[Kourtney] just needs to quit the damn show!” one hater fumed on Thursday, March 26. “I’m over her not wanting to film.” In response, the Poosh.com founder snapped, “I did. Bye.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Twitter

Previously, the mother of three — who shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick — confirmed she was stepping away from her family’s hit show. “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there. But I’m not saying goodbye,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. “But I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The explosive premiere showed Kourt getting into a physical fight with younger sister Kim Kardashian. The two came to blows after she overheard the 39-year-old and Khloé Kardashian talking to Kendall Jenner about Kylie Jenner skipping Paris Fashion Week. When the Skims creator implied that she and Khloé would never pass up an opportunity, Kourtney lost it.

“Change the narrative in your mind,” the mother of three said. “I work my f–king ass off.”

Even Rob Kardashian got in on the drama. The 33-year-old tweeted live while the reality series was airing and joked, “My sisters forgot we were filming #KUWTK and thought it was Bad Girls Club.”

Ultimately, though, Kourt just wants to do things that are more “fulfilling.” (Ouch)! While explaining her exit to Health Magazine in an interview published on March 10, she said, “I’m really trying to put my energy into things that are fulfilling and enjoyable.”

We can’t wait to see how the rest of the season goes down. *Grabs popcorn.*

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!